Four Killed, Child Wounded After Mortar Shell Explodes in Pakistan

An old mortar shell exploded at a nomadic camp in Pakistan's restive Northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, killing at least 4 people and wounding a child, police said. The explosion occurred in Jawaki area of Kohat district.

The injured child was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that the dead were nomadic people. A team of bomb disposal squad is investigating the cause of the blast.

