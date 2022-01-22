Home » News » World » Four Killed, Child Wounded After Mortar Shell Explodes in Pakistan

he explosion occurred in Jawaki area of Kohat district. (Representational Image: Reuters)
A team of bomb disposal squad is investigating the cause of the blast.

PTI
Peshawar // Updated: January 22, 2022, 23:55 IST

An old mortar shell exploded at a nomadic camp in Pakistan's restive Northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, killing at least 4 people and wounding a child, police said. The explosion occurred in Jawaki area of Kohat district.

The injured child was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that the dead were nomadic people. A team of bomb disposal squad is investigating the cause of the blast.

first published: January 22, 2022, 23:55 IST