Fox News, the conservative-leaning American television news channel, may have imposed a “soft ban" on former US president Donald Trump, according to people in his inner circle, news agency Guardian reported citing Semafor and media watchdog Media Matters.

The findings by Semafor point out that Fox News, Trump’s beloved cable-news channel, could be trying to keep him at arm’s length and may have imposed a soft ban" or “silent ban".

They pointed out that Trump appeared for the last time on Fox News during anchor Sean Hannity’s show and also that in recent times Republican candidates like Nikki Haley and the lesser-known Vivek Ramaswamy have featured more time than him.

Media Matters pointed out that seven weekday appearances by the former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley after she announced her presidential bid last month. Ron DeSantis, widely hailed as the competitor to Donald Trump within the GOP, also appeared on a few occasions.

“Everyone knows that there’s this ‘soft ban’ or ‘silent ban’. It’s certainly – however you want to say, quiet ban, soft ban, whatever it is – indicative of how the Murdoch’s feel about Trump in this particular moment," a person from the former president’s inner circle told Semafor.

The so-called ban also comes as the news channel is fighting a $1.6bn lawsuit from the voting machines company Dominion. Dominion claims that Fox News, with approval from its parent company Fox Corp, spread conspiracy theories regarding the elections being rigged and accusing Dominion on false grounds, claiming that the machines led to Donald Trump losing the election by flipping votes from him to Joe Biden.

The excerpts of a deposition given in the case by chair and the owner of Fox Corp Rupert Murdoch earlier this year showed that he knew some Fox News hosts were endorsing lies about the election being stolen from the former president but he chose not to stop them. Experts told the Guardian that the admission places Murdoch’s empire in considerable legal and financial peril.

Trump’s rise to the White House in 2015-16 was aided by Fox News, according to some experts who point out the former president regularly featured on the news channel. The former president in recent weeks also expressed his disappointment with the news channel.

Trump wrote in his social media account: “If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the presidential election of 2020, despite massive amounts of proof to the contrary, was not rigged & stolen, then he & his group of Maga hating globalist Rinos [Republicans in name only] should get out of the news business as soon as possible".

