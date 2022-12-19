Riots Break Out in Paris, Other Cities After World Cup Loss as French Fans Clash with Police; Tear Gas, Batons Deployed

French police fired tear gasses on football fans as clashes erupted on the streets of Paris after disorder broke out following Argentina’s sensational World Cup win.

Clashes were also reported across France where football fans descended en masse to the streets in Lyon, Nice and the French Capital.

The riot police clashed with fans on the famous Champs-Elysees in Paris as flares were lit up and fireworks hit the skies after the tense game, a report in The Sun said.

Thousands of fans had massed in Paris and other French cities hoping for victory in the World Cup final, but their national team’s lost to Argentina cutting the parties short. A thrilling match in Qatar finished 3-3 afer extra-time before France lost a nailbiting shootout to Lionel Messi’s Argentina side 4-2.

Advertisement

Fans gathered in bars and restaurants to watch the contest, as Paris and several other cities declined to set up outdoor screens to broadcast the match.

However, there were mixed scenes following the loss to Argentina.

In Lyon, riot cops fired tear gas on football fans as violence broke out in the city.

Several social media users put out videos of chaos on the streets of Paris and Lyon as people flee the tear gas shells fired by the police.

The police could be heard yelling “turn around" at rioters as water cannons reportedly moved in to break up the crowds, the report added.

Advertisement

Police have reportedly arrested dozens of fans in Lyon.

In French city of Nice, videos showed emergency vehicles driving over burning rubbish bins on the street as clashes erupted in the city.

Advertisement

But, on the other hand, the scenes near the Argentine embassy in Paris was different. At the embassy, a few blocks from the iconic Arc de Triomphe monument, dozens of Argentinian fans erupted in joy after the victory.

Earlier on Sunday, over 14,000 police officers were deployed across France to guarantee security as Les Bleus took on Argentina in the World Cup final.

Riots have erupted across Europe after several World Cup games in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Clashes has erupted in France and Belgium after French victory over Morocco on Wednesday. Moroccan fans had resorted to violence after the country’s defeat in the World Cup semi-finals unleashed scenes of destruction on the streets of France, using flares and fireworks.

A 14-year-old boy was killed when violent clashes erupted across France following their World Cup victory over Morocco.

The police were pummelled by fireworks in Paris as thousands poured into the streets to celebrate after France beat Morocco 2-0 to reach the World Cup final. There were chaotic scenes as fans bombarded riot cops with a stream of fireworks before the officers were forced to flee.

Read all the Latest News here