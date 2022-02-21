Freedom Convoy Protests End, Internet Reminds Canada How Trudeau Once Hailed China’s ‘Basic Dictatorship’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism from his opponents after he involved the Emergencies Act in a bid to clear the Freedom Convoy protesters drawing comparisons to autocratic world leaders.

The Freedom Convoy protests which lasted for more than three weeks petered out late Sunday. A protester told news agency AFP that they might be departing but the protests are not yet over. “The protest will go on forever in my heart," Nicole Craig, a protester, told news agency AFP. The Trudeau-led government arrested chief leaders of the protests Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King and froze up to $25 million that the protesters received in donations from Canadians as well as from supporters in the US.

A report by news agency the Dailywire shared a video clip where Trudeau was seen admiring Chinese president Xi Jinping which led to people speculate that it was from China that Trudeau drew inspiration to invoke emergency powers to remove the so-called protesters from downtown Ottawa.

In a clip from a video shot ahead of Trudeau’s win in the 2013 Canadian general elections, he was seen talking to his constituents - mostly female - during a ‘Ladies Night’ hosted somewhere in Toronto.

“There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China. Their basic dictatorship is actually allowing them to turn their economy around on a dime and say, ‘We need to go green, we want to start investing in solar," Trudeau said.

The report by Dailywire also shared a report where Justin Trudeau’s cabinet ministers were seen praising China. It mentioned two incidents - one, when Mary Ng tweeted about eating PEI-made ice cream in Beijing in 2019 and defence minister Harjit Sajjan saying that China is not Canada’s adversary while attending Halifax security conference.

This came from his ministers even after China provoked Canada by saying that it cannot guarantee the safety of Canadian citizens when Trudeau expressed his criticism towards the clampdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The Freedom Convoy protests began as a protest against vaccine mandates by truckers who refused to follow a vaccine mandate which required them to get fully vaccinated or remain in 14 days isolation once they returned from the US. The protests snowballed into a demonstration against all Covid-19 vaccine mandates and also showed some signs of an anti-establishment agenda in the following days.

