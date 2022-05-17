French Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Will Intensify: French President Macron Tells Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday that French arms deliveries to Ukraine would intensify in the coming days and said France was ready to respond to additional demands for help, the Elysee said.

In a phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, Macron also said Ukraine’s European Union application would be examined by EU members at a summit in June and he repeated an idea about creating a new "political community" outside the EU to make it easier to integrate Ukraine.

