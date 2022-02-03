Home » News » World » French Far-right Party Founder Jean-Marie Le Pen in Hospital After Minor Stroke

French Far-right Party Founder Jean-Marie Le Pen in Hospital After Minor Stroke

File: French far-right National Front (FN) founder Jean-Marie Le Pen delivers a speech during a May Day ceremony in front of the statue of Jeanne d'Arc (Joan of Arc) in Paris, France, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
File: French far-right National Front (FN) founder Jean-Marie Le Pen delivers a speech during a May Day ceremony in front of the statue of Jeanne d'Arc (Joan of Arc) in Paris, France, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Lorrain de Saint Affrique told Reuters that Le Pen went into hospital on Wednesday evening and that he is expected to leave the hospital within 36 hours.

Advertisement
Reuters
Paris // Updated: February 03, 2022, 23:50 IST

The co-founder and former president of French far-right party Front National (National Front), Jean-Marie Le Pen, 93, is in hospital following a minor stroke, one of his advisors said on Thursday.

Lorrain de Saint Affrique, confirming a report on BFM TV, told Reuters that Le Pen went into hospital on Wednesday evening and that he is expected to leave the hospital within 36 hours.

"Examinations today have shown that there is nothing to worry about, there is nothing threatening," he said.

Le Pen’s daughter, Marine Le Pen, took over the party in 2011 and later changed its name to Rassemblement National (National Rally) as she sought to move the party away from its reputation as racist and xenophobic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: February 03, 2022, 23:50 IST