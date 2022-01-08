Home » News » World » French Parliamentarian Jose Evrard, A Vaccine-Sceptic, Dies Of Covid-19

French Parliamentarian Jose Evrard, A Vaccine-Sceptic, Dies Of Covid-19

French lawmaker Jose Evrard died to due to Covid-19. He was known for his support to anti-vaxxers who protested against the French government's vaccination rules. (Image: AFP)
French lawmaker Jose Evrard died to due to Covid-19. He was known for his support to anti-vaxxers who protested against the French government's vaccination rules. (Image: AFP)

Though it is unclear whether Evrard refused to be vaccinated himself, but he supported anti-vaccine protests on social media.

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: January 08, 2022, 10:07 IST

French lawmaker Jose Evrard, whose vaccine-sceptic far-right party had opposed government measures to control the spread of COVID-19, has died after contracting the coronavirus, the president of the parliament said on Friday.

It was unclear whether Evrard, who was 76, had refused to be vaccinated himself. He had expressed support on social media for protesters against COVID-19 curbs and health measures.

“To his wife, his children, his relatives, as well as his colleagues and collaborators, I send my heartfelt thoughts," President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand said on Twitter.

Representing the Pas-de-Calais region in Northern France, Evrard was one of three lawmakers affiliated to far-right splinter party “Debout la France" (Stand up, France). Its founder Nicolas Dupont-Aignan is one of France’s most prominent anti-vaccination activists.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

In October, Evrard co-signed a parliamentary motion demanding that a committee of inquiry be set up to look into potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: January 08, 2022, 10:07 IST