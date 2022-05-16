Home » News » World » French PM Resigns, Macron to Unveil Successor Later on Monday

French PM Resigns, Macron to Unveil Successor Later on Monday

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told AFP on Monday that he had tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, (AFP)
The widely expected government reshuffle aims to invigorate Macron's centrist party ahead of parliamentary elections next month

AFP
Paris // Updated: May 16, 2022, 21:17 IST

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told AFP on Monday that he had tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, who accepted and is now expected to announce a successor later in the day.

The widely expected government reshuffle aims to invigorate Macron’s centrist party ahead of parliamentary elections next month, when the president is hoping to secure a majority for his reformist agenda, including a controversial pensions overhaul.

first published: May 16, 2022, 21:14 IST