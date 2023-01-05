Home » News » World » French Reporter Ducks for Cover as Russian Missile Strikes Behind Him in Ukraine | Watch

French Reporter Ducks for Cover as Russian Missile Strikes Behind Him in Ukraine | Watch

The video shows the host asking Gasnier a question when the missile struck. The reporter instantly ducked for cover while a huge blast went off in the background

January 05, 2023

French TV reporter Paul Gasnier was reporting live when a Russian missile struck a hotel and ice rink about 200 metres behind him. (Screengrab)
French TV reporter Paul Gasnier was reporting live when a Russian missile struck a hotel and ice rink about 200 metres behind him. (Screengrab)

A hair-raising video from the Ukraine war has emerged on social media showing a French journalist reporting live when an airstrike just a few hundred metres behind him caught him off-guard and diving for cover.

The video, shared on Twitter by journalist Anastasia Magazova, shows French TV reporter Paul Gasnier who was live when a Russian missile struck a hotel around 200 metres behind him in the Ukrainian-held city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk province.

“Oh God, the moment of russian strike on #Kramatorsk this night was captured live on the French TV. I hope the colleagues are ok," Anastasia Magazova tweeted alongside the clip.

The video shows the host asking Gasnier a question during TMC’s Quotidien programme Sunday night when the missile struck.

The reporter instantly ducked for cover while a huge blast went off in the background. The entire incident was captured on camera and was shared on social media.

In another tweet, Magazova said that the journalists were fine. Her tweet has garnered around 2,000 likes and nearly 5 lakh views.

According to a report in The Metro, two people were wounded in the attack on the ice rick in Druzhkivka.

Russian shelling continued overnight in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, the report added.

