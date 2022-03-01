From Cash-strapped ATMs to Indian Flags Flying on Buses, Kerala Student Finally Reaches Home

For Keralite Greeshma Rachel Thomas, the four years’ of her life as a medical student in Chernivtsi had been a pleasant experience till last week. But, the generally calm but lively city in western part of Ukraine suddenly seemed to be gripped with anxiety and fear after the news of Russia’s military onslaught in the European nation broke out last week.

Long queues started forming in front of ATMs and grocery shops and anxious locals, who clearly knew they would be confined within their homes till the tension eases, could be seen buying articles in a frenzied spirit, she said. A fourth-year student of the Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi, Thomas said the city was not at all the same when she and her friends went out on the morning of February 25, a day after the Russian offensive began, to buy some essential articles.

“There were long queues everywhere from right in front of ATMs to grocery shops. We did not get money from the first ATM counter as it went out of cash and we had to rush to the next one anxiously to find money for our travel," she told PTI. Hailing from Puthuppally in Kottayam district in the state, Thomas was one among the 250 Indian students who managed to reach the country the other day.

“The scene was the same in shops also. Grocery shops were seen re-stocking articles at rapid speed as anxious local people started amassing essential articles fearing prolonged war," she said. The student said she and other Indian students did not bother to rush back home initially as the university authorities assured them that there was the least possibility for outbreak of war or such an emergency-like situation.

It was also difficult for a majority of students to manage to find money for flight tickets at the last minute. “We had no idea what to do or where to go. Luckily, compared to many other cities, Chernivtsi was not that affected. I was included in the first list of 250 students, prepared by the university, to be sent to India," she said.

Detailing the hazardous journey from the Ukraine university back to the state, Thomas said none of them were sure at the time whether they could reach home or meet their family. “We only had some hope and prayers in mind," she said.

From the university campus, they were taken in specially arranged buses on February 25 afternoon to the Romanian border to shift to the airport. The Indian flag was tied in front of the bus and police vehicles gave necessary escort, she said, adding that without that it was not possible to reach the border crossing amid the heavy traffic blocks and other security issues.

“Special vehicles were arranged to ferry us from there to Bucharest in Romania. After several hours of travel and halts, we finally reached the airport where the Embassy officials gave us food packets and water. After landing in Mumbai, I reached Kochi on February 27. Normally, the journey would take only nine hours," the visibly relieved Thomas said. Daughter of Rev Father Thomas Kurian and Gissy Thomas, the medical student said she could be happy only when all her friends and other stranded students reach their respective homes safely from the war zone.

“Now, the government and the university have declared two weeks holiday for us. Hope they will launch online classes after that in the wake of the developments," she added. Eighty-two Malayali students, who were studying in Ukraine and left after the Russian invasion of that country, had arrived in Kerala by Sunday night.

