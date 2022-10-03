From Traffic on Street to Roof-High Water: Timelapse Clip Captures Utter Devastation by Hurricane Ian | Watch

Over 80 people have died in Hurricane Ian that has brought complete destruction to parts of Florida, ripping apart homes and bringing life to a grinding halt.

Several images and videos have captured the gravity of the destruction caused. One such clip – a timelapse video – shows just how deadly the hurricane has been, paining a scary picture as Shocked Florida communities are only just beginning to face the full scale of the destruction. Rescuers are still searching for survivors in submerged neighborhoods and along the state’s southwest coast.

The video that has been widely shared on Twitter starts off with a frame of a sunny day with cars moving normally on the streets. The video slowly then shows how water enters the street and then moves to the post-Hurricane Ian part of the video that shows how the very same street had roof-high water. A two-storey building is also seen getting washed away.

In a particular instance, water is seen reaching the top of a palm tree. At the end of the video, there is complete destruction. An eerie image of the degree of destruction caused by Ian that roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday.

The death toll was expected to keep rising across Florida as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world. Hundreds of people have been rescued as emergency workers sifted through homes and buildings inundated with water or completely washed away.

Lee County was among the worst impacted and bore the brunt of the storm when it made landfall. At least 42 people have reportedly died in this county. The National Hurricane Center however predicted more heavy rainfall across parts of West Virginia and western Maryland into Sunday morning, and “major to record flooding" in central Florida.

More than 900,000 customers remained without power in Florida Saturday night, hampering efforts by those who evacuated to return to their homes to take stock of what they lost.

