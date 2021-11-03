From Using Foreign Currencies to Banning IPL & Kite-flying, List of Activities That Taliban Govt Has Prohibited

The Taliban on Tuesday banned on the use of foreign currencies amid depreciating currency and frozen reserves abroad. However, the ban on use of foreign currency by the insurgent forces is not the first of its kind.

The insurgent regime, since coming to power, has come up with multiple decrees against women, Afghan culture and traditional pastimes. The Taliban had earlier banned music, musical instuments and female voices. It also banned IPL and traditional sports including kite flying.

Here’s the list of some of its recent prohibitions imposed by Taliban:

Foreign Currency

Afghanistan’s Taliban announced a ban on the use of foreign currencies on Tuesday, threatening further disruption to an already ailing economy. Since the terrorist group seized power in August, the national currency the Afghani has depreciated and the country’s reserves are frozen abroad.

With the economy teetering banks are running short of cash and the international community has so far refused to recognise the Taliban administration as a government. Meanwhile, many transactions inside the country are conducted in US dollars, and in areas close to southern border trade routes Pakistani rupees are used.

But, in a press statement, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid declared that from now on anyone using foreign currency for domestic business would be prosecuted.

Music and Female Voices

The Taliban have banned music and female voices on television and radio channels in Kandahar province. This comes after some media outlets removed their female anchors after the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15.

Reports also said that several women staff members were asked to return from their workplaces since the takeover. However, the Taliban has assured that they would let women continue working and would allow them to study under Islamic law.

Musical instruments

A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet. Amid Taliban rule, shocking visuals was reported from Kabul’s National Music Institute as the Taliban reportedly destroyed musical instruments including piano and drum set.

The pictures were shared by an account which was later deleted from Twitter. The pictures posted on the now-deleted account featured drums and piano in damaged condition. The pictures shared by the singer Aryan Khan shows his damaged piano and shattered drums. Meanwhile, many wedding halls are limiting music at their gatherings. Musicians are afraid to perform.

IPL

The UAE leg of the IPL 2021 will not be telecast in Afghanistan, as has been the case in the past, due to possible ‘anti-islam contents’ that could be aired during the programming. Afghanistan, now under the control of the Taliban. The regime has banned most forms of entertainment — including many sports – and Women were completely banned from playing sport.

Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager and journalist, M Ibrahim Momand, sent out a tweet stating that due to possible anti-islam content, girls dancing & the attendance of barred hair women in the Islamic Emirates of the Taliban, IPL broadcast is banned in the country.

Kite Flying

The Taliban outlawed kite flying on the grounds it distracted young men from praying and other religious activities. The much-loved national pastime earned a reputation abroad after Afghan author Khaled Hosseini’s 2003 bestselling novel “The Kite Runner" was turned into a film. “People would suffer if it is banned. Thousands of families survive on this," one Zelgai told AFP as he is determined not to give up the business his family has run for generations.

Women from Playing Sport

Afghan women, including the country’s women’s cricket team, will be banned from playing sport under the new Taliban government, according to an official in the hardline Islamist group. The Deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, in an interview said women’s sport was considered neither appropriate nor necessary.

“I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket," Wasiq reportedly said. “In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.

Ban on Barbershops

Taliban had earlier banned barbershops in a southern Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law. The order in Helmand province was issued by the provincial Taliban government’s vice and virtue department to barbers in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital. Anyone violating the rule will be punished, the Taliban’s religious police have said.

