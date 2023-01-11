Home » News » World » Furore Over Image of of Hindu Goddess on UK Beer Bottles, Diaspora Group Calls it Disrespectful

Bien Manger using the image of Hindu Goddess on the beer bottles. (Credits: INSIGHTUK2/Twitter)
An image of a Hindu Goddess on Bien Manger beer bottles has drawn criticism from the Hindu community calling the move insensitive and disrespectful.

“It’s highly insensitive, disrespectful & hurtful to Hindus. The Goddess Hindus worship is being used on your beer bottles," a Twitter account named Insight UK said in a post tagging Bien Manger.

The group has also demanded recalling the products labelled with the image of the Hindu Goddess.

The tweet has caused an uproar with a number of users condemning the company.

A Twitter user said that the posters should be reversed immediately and demanded an investigating on how the decision was made.

However, this is not the first time an alcohol manufacturing company has used images of a Hindu deity on its product.

Earlier in 2021, a French brewery Brasserie du Gobelet, a French brewery based in Grenade-sur-Garonne in France was called out for launching “Shiva beer." The “Shiva beer", reported to be a “Hoppy beer", was created in 2018 with a tagline “Taste, enjoy, be delighted!"

In 2018, a Hindu organisation criticised a Derbyshire brewery for using an image of Goddess Kali in one of its beer bottles. The brewery eventually stopped producing the beer.

