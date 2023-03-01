Home » News » World » British Foreign Minister Launches Scheme which Offers 3k Two-Yr UK Work Visas to Indian Youth Every Year

British Foreign Minister Launches Scheme which Offers 3k Two-Yr UK Work Visas to Indian Youth Every Year

Under this scheme 3,000 youngsters from UK and 3,000 young people from India will get work visas and can work in each other’s country for up to two years

March 01, 2023

New Delhi

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks to the media after a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi (Image: Reuters)
UK foreign minister James Cleverly will launch a new exchange scheme which will allow young people from UK and India to live and work in the two countries.

James Cleverly will launch the Young Professionals Scheme under which 3,000 Brits and 3,000 Indians a year the right to live and work in the other country for up to two years, the British government’s foreign office said in a statement.

The scheme will be launched when he visits Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi later on Wednesday evening. “This landmark migration scheme will enable the brightest and best in both our countries to benefit from new opportunities," Cleverly said.

During his two-day visit to India, Cleverly will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting and is also expected to participate in the Raisina Dialogues 2023.

During his visit, Cleverly also announced that the UK is appointing a tech envoy to the Indo-Pacific region. The UK follows the US’ lead in appointing a tech envoy to the region and Cleverly said the move shows the UK’s commitment to the region and tech-diplomacy.

“India is also an emerging global leader on technology and there are immense opportunities for better collaboration between us in this sector. That is why we will be sending our first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, to maximise the tech expertise of both countries," Cleverly said.

“This announcement illustrates the UK’s clear commitment to boosting partnerships in India and across South Asia," he further added.

The tech envoy will boost the UK’s status as a science and tech superpower and collaborate with the partners in the Indo-Pacific region in areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology.

Cleverly and Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar met earlier on Wednesday and discussed the progress on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap. The UK-India 2030 Roadmap aims to strengthen both nation’s defence and security, trade and investment.

Cleverly said deep ties between India and the UK will help the UK economy as well as its industries in the future.

He will also address an India-Europe business event in the capital where he will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to conclude a Free Trade Agreement with India.

(with inputs from ANI)

