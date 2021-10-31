Home » News » World » G20 Leaders Agree to End Public Financing for Coal-fired Power Generation Abroad; No Target for Domestic Coal Phaseout

Employees flags before world leaders gather for the official photograph on day 1 of the G20 Summit in Rome on Saturday. (Image: Evan Vucci/POOL/AFP)
Diplomats have been negotiating hard-to-bridge differences on issues such as how to tackle global warming, ending coal power, and so on.

Reuters
Rome // Updated: October 31, 2021, 17:44 IST

The leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have reached an agreement on the wording of the final communique which will be released at the end of their two-day summit, a G20 official told Reuters on Sunday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Diplomats have been negotiating hard-to-bridge differences on how to tackle global warming, with phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, ending coal power and a firm date for achieving net zero carbon emissions among the main sticking points, sources said earlier on Sunday.

first published: October 31, 2021, 17:44 IST