G7 Allies Seek to Halt Russian Gold Transactions: White House

FILE PHOTO: Marked ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a cart at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/
The block moved to bar transactions involving the Russian central bank's gold reserves to hamper any Moscow bid to circumvent Western sanctions

AFP
Updated: March 24, 2022, 20:22 IST

The G7 group of advanced economies and the European Union pledged to block transactions involving the Russian central bank’s gold reserves to hamper any Moscow bid to circumvent Western sanctions, the White House said Thursday. The allies will work jointly “to blunt Russia’s ability to fund… (President Vladimir) Putin’s war, including by making clear that any transaction involving gold… is covered by existing sanctions", the statement said.

first published: March 24, 2022, 20:22 IST