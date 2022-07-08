George Floyd Death: Ex-Minnesota Cop Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison by an US court on Thursday for violating George Floyd’s civil rights during his May 2020 arrest.

Derek Chauvin was initially sentenced to prison for 21 years but senior US district court Judge Paul Magnuson subtracted seven months for time served.

The US attorneys urged the court for Chauvin’s sentence to run concurrently with his state sentence of 22.5 years. Assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke said the Justice department is ready to prosecute law enforcement officials who were found to have used deadly force without any basis.

“This sentence should send a strong message that the Justice Department stands ready to prosecute law enforcement officers who use deadly force without basis. While no amount of prison time can reverse the tragic consequences of Derek Chauvin’s violent actions, we hope that this sentence provides some small measure of justice for the families and communities impacted," Clarke said.

Chauvin told the judge that he understood the position the judge finds himself in a tough position given the ‘politically charged environment’.

George Floyd’s children were also present at the hearing. Chauvin said he wishes that while growing up they get ‘excellent guidance in becoming good adults’ and wished them all the very best.

Chauvin did not apologize for his actions.

“For your actions, you must be held accountable," the judge, Paul Magnusson said, before handing down the sentence.

“George’s life matters," Philonese Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, said. He also urged the court to impose the maximum sentence of 25 years.

The police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

George Floyd’s death due to police brutality on that day was captured on a phone camera by a bystander. The video sent shockwaves across the planet and sparked protests against racism in the US and other countries.

Chauvin also faced charges of violating the rights of a 14-year-old boy while arresting him in 2017. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Chauvin knelt on the boy’s back for 17 minutes while he cried out for his mother. Chauvin will serve the sentence concurrently for this.

(with inputs from BBC and CNN)

