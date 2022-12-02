Georgia Senate Runoff: Polls Favour Warnock; Walker’s Ex Claims He Abused Her

Georgia’s Democrat senator Raphael Warnock on Thursday held a narrow 2 percentage point lead over his rival footballer-turned-politician Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff, the Hill said citing its survey in association with Emerson College Polling.

The poll found 49% of the very likely voters backing Warnock, and 47% respondents said they would vote for Walker. At least 4% of respondents remained undecided. The polling fell within the margin of error showing a tie between both candidates. When asked which candidate they would be leaning towards, there was an increased support for Warnock, with 51% respondents backing him.

At least 57% of respondents said they expected Warnock to win the Georgia Senate runoff when asked who they expected to win the runoff race.

The runoff election was needed after either candidate failed to win the 50% of the vote needed to avoid the runoff. The Hill’s report also pointed out that since Republicans may not have control of the Senate, it could lead to Republican voters not heading for the polling station since they know the outcome of this result will not lead to changes in the US Congress.

Walker also faced new allegations of violence and assault, after a former girlfriend accused him of assaulting her, according to a report by the Daily Beast.

Cheryl Parsa said she caught Walker with another woman in 2005 but when confronted Walker put his hands on her chest and neck and swung his first at her.

“He’s a pathological liar," Parsa further added, according to the Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, former US president Barack Obama campaigned for Raphael Warnock on Thursday. “You have the power to determine the course of this country. If voters here in Georgia had stayed home two years ago, Republicans would have kept control of the Senate and they would have blocked every single piece of legislation that President Biden and Democrats passed," Obama was quoted as saying at the Pullman Yard, sharing stage with Warnock, according to a report by Politico.

Obama said there was a possibility that the Republicans could pass a national abortion ban if they retake control of the US Senate in 2024 or when the political climate and the map favours them.

More than 1 million voters have cast their votes in the early voting phase for the runoff elections.

(with inputs from the Hill and Politico)

