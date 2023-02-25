German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday said he looks forward to strengthening bilateral relationship between Germany and India and said he will discuss intensely about issues that are relevant to the development of both nations during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During the event, Scholz met PM Modi and other dignitaries and ministers.

“We already have good relations between Germany and India and I hope that we will strengthen this relationship. I hope we will discuss intensely about all the topics relevant to the development of our countries and also the peace in the world," Scholz was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this is the first standalone visit by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Intergovernmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011.

The German chancellor is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. He is on a two-day trip to India and will also visit Bengaluru.

He is also expected to visit President Droupadi Murmu.

New Delhi and Berlin share a strong economic partnership and Germany is India largest trade partner in the European Union and is also among India’s top 10 global trade partners along with being one of the largest foreign direct investors in India

During their meeting, PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz will take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th Intergovernmental Consultation (IGC), strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties and enhance the opportunity for the mobility of talent.

The meeting between Scholz and Modi comes a day after European nations marked the first year anniversary of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Both leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing war during their meeting. Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region will also be discussed between both leaders.

