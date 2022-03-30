German Security Adviser Meets NSA Doval, Talks About Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jens Plotner, Security and Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor, reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the strategic partnership between the two countries as they met in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the immense potential the partnership holds for mutual benefit, said sources.

They agreed that the forthcoming sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations would provide an opportunity for the leadership on both sides to engage and intensify the bilateral partnership.

NSA and his German counterpart also discussed recent developments in their respective regions.

“NSA emphasised on India’s consistent approach towards peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and the commitment to the UN Charter and the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States," said the source.

Both the sides agreed to remain engaged on issues of mutual interest.

Plotner’s visit comes at a time when several high-level foreign dignitaries are visiting India for consultations on ongoing bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

Ahead of his visit, Plotner had said Germany was looking for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and he was visiting India to share his country’s perspective on the crisis in the eastern European nation.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after he assumed office. In a statement, the PMO had said the two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in governance priorities announced by the new German government and India’s own economic vision.

In a tweet, Modi had said he looked forward to working with Scholz to further strengthening of the India-Germany strategic partnership and meeting him for the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations.

