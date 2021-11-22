Home » News » World » Germans will be 'Vaccinated, Cured or Dead', Health Minister Says Amid Covid Surge

A woman walks by closed Christmas market stalls, amid surge in coronavirus infections, in Munich, Germany. (Image: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle)
Health Minister Jens Spahn said pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated by end of this winter.

AFP
Updated: November 22, 2021, 15:56 IST

Most Germans will be “vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid in a few months’ time, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned Monday, urging more citizens to get jabbed.

“Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," Spahn said, blaming “the very contagious Delta variant".

“That is why we so urgently recommend vaccination," he added.

first published: November 22, 2021, 15:54 IST