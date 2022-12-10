Germany Coup D’Etat Bid: Celebrity Gourmet Chef Frank Heppner Arrested

German celebrity gourmet chef Frank Heppner was arrested this week from a five-star hotel in the Austrian ski resort of Kitzbühel. He is accused of being allegedly a member of the command staff of the military arm of the foiled Reichsbürger coup.

Heppner was tasked with running the canteen that would have provided meals for the members of the so-called “New German Army", the Guardian said in a report.

Heppner provided the Reichsbürger group with utensils, money, a camper van and an emergency generator.

Austrian investigators found that he was pegged to be the personal cook of Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuß, after the latter would overthrow the German government and set up his kingdom.

Heinrich XIII, who belongs to an old aristocratic family, planned to overthrow the government.

He along with several other far-right and ex-military figures were preparing to storm the German parliament and arrest the members of the parliament.

The Reichsbürger scene calls for the dissolution of the modern German state and calls for the restoration of the Second Reich.

Heinrich XIII along with one other person are the two masterminds who hatched the plan to storm into the Reichstag, the German parliament.

Heppner was also chosen to recruit new members, obtain weapons and other equipment, as well as building a bug-proof communication and IT structure, the Guardian reported.

The German police carried out raids across 11 states and found 9mm pistols, swords, knives, stun guns, combat helmets, night vision equipment, and the duty weapons of a policeman and policewoman.

They have arrested more than 25 people so far in connection with the coup d’etat.

The police estimate that the number of people involved in the coup d’etat is more than 50. The group that once subjected to derision now has more than 21,000 members, raising the question if Germany has been successful in tackling far-right terrorism within its borders.

A former member of the parliament Birgit Malsack-Winkemann who is member of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) was also among those arrested.

She would have been chosen as the Justice Minister if the coup d’etat went ahead as planned.

A member of the Special Commando Forces, a former police officer tasked to protect Jewish communities and Rüdiger von P - the second ringleader - were also among those arrested.

Rüdiger von P was eyeing control of army barracks in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria for possible use if the government was overthrown.

Left-wing German newspapers said a hitlist with 18 names was also prepared which contained the name of foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

Heppner’s daughter, Shalimar, is currently in a relationship with Real Madrid defender and Austrian national team member of Filipino-Nigerian descent David Alaba.

