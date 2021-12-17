Germany Must Prepare for 'Massive' Omicron Wave, Says Health Minister Lauterbach

AFP
Frankfurt // Updated: December 17, 2021, 19:13 IST
Germany is facing a “massive fifth wave" of the coronavirus caused by the arrival of the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday.
“We must prepare for a challenge that we have not yet had in this form," Lauterbach told a press conference in Hanover, adding that even if the variant were “milder" it may make “no difference".
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.
first published: December 17, 2021, 19:13 IST