Germany Must Prepare for 'Massive' Omicron Wave, Says Health Minister Lauterbach

The minister said that even if the variant were "milder" it may make "no difference". (File photo/AFP)
AFP
Frankfurt // Updated: December 17, 2021, 19:13 IST

Germany is facing a “massive fifth wave" of the coronavirus caused by the arrival of the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday.

“We must prepare for a challenge that we have not yet had in this form," Lauterbach told a press conference in Hanover, adding that even if the variant were “milder" it may make “no difference".

first published: December 17, 2021, 19:13 IST