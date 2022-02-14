Germany’s Scholz Embarks On Kyiv Trip, Sends 'Warning' To Russia

German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday warned Russia that it will face immediate sanctions if it invades Ukraine. Scholz’s comment comes ahead of his visit to Kyiv and Moscow and also amid criticism that Germany is not doing its bit to prevent the escalation of the conflict. Some NATO allies, including the US, have questioned Germany’s commitment to the cause.

“From Moscow, we are demanding immediate signs of de-escalation," Scholz tweeted before beginning his journey to Kiev. He further added that any military action will be answered with harsh consequences.

Scholz has faced criticism from Ukraine for not extending military support at a time when NATO and the US security officials outlined that close to 130,000 troops remain battle ready at Ukraine’s borders from all sides. Ukraine criticised the German gesture when the latter sent over a 1,000 helmets.

Ukraine criticised Germany’s role in this crisis due to its close business relations with Moscow and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Ukraine’s Berlin ambassador Andriy Melnik took to Twitter and said that Germany was exporting “dual-use goods to Russia" but failed to offer anything to Ukraine to bolster its self-defence. The US opposition Republican Party ahead of Scholz visit to the White House earlier this month accused the German chancellor of being in bed with Russia since he did not comment on shelving the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Scholz even after his visit or during his visit remained tight-lipped about the gas pipeline from Russia to Germany which is needed by German to heat their homes and for other energy-related purposes come winter.

Scholz will also meet Putin in Moscow later this week as all parties try to contain Russian aggression from spilling onto Ukraine and creating a crisis in Europe.

G7 THREATENS RUSSIA WITH SANCTIONS

The G7 finance ministers after their meeting on Monday warned Russia of severe economic sanctions if it invades Ukraine. “Our immediate priority is to support efforts to de-escalate the situation. We are prepared to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy," the G7 finance minister said in a statement outlining that the sanctions will impact Moscow significantly.

