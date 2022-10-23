Pak PM Congratulates Xi for 3rd Term, Hails ‘Unwavering Devotion’; Putin Sends Wishes with Pitch for Better Ties with China

Within minutes of Xi Jinping securing a record third term as China’s leader, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Chinese President lauding the 69-year-old for his “unwavering devotion towards his country."

“On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term," Sharif tweeted.

He also heaped praises on Xi and said, “It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China."

The Pakistan PM was among the first world leader to react to Xi’s re-election. China and Pakistan have both time and again openly acknowledged their friendship and have often defended each other in the global platform.

Pakistan has deepened ties with China in recent years as relations with the United States have frayed. The two countries have continued to strengthen military ties and Beijing has been investing billions in Pakistan for infrastructure for the Belt and Road project.

A wish from Xi’s Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon followed. Putin sent his “warmest congratulations" to Xi Jinping, per AFP.

Putin said he would be “happy to continue our constructive dialogue and close common work aimed at strengthening the… strategic cooperation between our countries," according to a statement from the Kremlin, as he wished Xi prosperity and “new successes".

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday created history by becoming the first leader of the ruling Communist Party after party founder Mao Zedong to get re-elected for an unprecedented third term with the prospect of ruling China for life.

Xi, 69 was also elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party for 3rd five-year tenure by the new seven-member Standing Committee packed with his supporters appeared before the local and foreign media here to herald the new era, widely termed ‘Xi era’.

