Goa Footballer, Working In Houston, Shot Dead By Unidentified Miscreant

A resident of South Goa, John Dias, was shot dead on Sunday morning in northeast Houston in Texas. Dias was working at V Stop Food Mart in the 6500 block of Homestead Road when an unidentified miscreant came in and shot him at the store counter. Police are probing all angles and are looking for the suspect. Investigators told Houston-based news agency ABC13 that he suffered one gunshot wound on his right shoulder.

Dias was a footballer before migrating to the United States. He played as a goalkeeper for Goa’s Chandor Football Club before leaving for the US. His death was captured on the store’s security camera. The 104-second long video shows Dias working at the counter of the store and attending to several customers.

In the first 30-40 seconds of the video, Dias is attending to a middle-aged male customer, another female customer and a small child accompanying the female customer while a man in black hoodie is seen observing his actions.

The man towards the later part of the video takes an object from the counter and shoots John Dias at point-blank range. The incident happened around 8:00am (local time).

Police officers speaking to ABC13 later confirmed that a Black man between the ages of 20 and 25 is being considered as a suspect. Police officials said that the suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants with white stripes and black shoes, according to news agency ABC13.

“John was family to us, like the other guys. All of them are considered family. It’s just heartbreaking, honestly, to even have to go through this. I know the guys, his coworkers, the manager, everybody’s hurt. Even the neighbourhood because we’re so family-oriented," Shakora Sharp, a resident who visits the store often was quoted as saying by ABC13. She further appealed to the killer to turn himself in to the police. Sharp said that the killer needs to understand how this has impacted the community and Dias’s family.

Following Dias’s death, his coworkers and customers gathered outside the store where he worked.

