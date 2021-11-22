Home » News » World » Govt Party Scores Major Win in Venezuela Regional Vote, Say Election Officials

Govt Party Scores Major Win in Venezuela Regional Vote, Say Election Officials

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro casts his vote in the election for state governors and local mayors. (Image: Reuters)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro casts his vote in the election for state governors and local mayors. (Image: Reuters)

Candidates aligned with Maduro have won 20 of the 23 governor posts.

Advertisement
AFP
Caracas // Updated: November 22, 2021, 10:53 IST

The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, has won a landslide victory in Sunday’s regional ballot, according to election officials.

Candidates aligned with Maduro have won 20 of the 23 governor posts and the mayorship of the capital Caracas in the face of a divided opposition running in an election for the first time in three years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 22, 2021, 10:53 IST