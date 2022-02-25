Govt Plans Evacuation Ops For Indians In Ukraine. Check Details, Important Phone Numbers Here

War In Ukraine Latest Updates Day 2: The Centre and the Union ministry of external affairs over the past few days made several announcements to help with evacuation of Indian students and nationals in Ukraine.

The MEA in a tweet shared details of four teams who are en route to borders with Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. The phone numbers of the officials are listed here -

A team in Hungary is on its way to the Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine. The team members’ names and phone numbers are listed below -

Mr. S. Ramji

Mobile:+36305199944

Whatsapp:+917395983990

Mr. Ankur

Mobile and Whatsapp: +36308644597

Mr. Mohit Nagpal

Mobile: +36302286566

Whatsapp: +918950493059

A team in Poland is on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine. Indian nationals can contact this official -

Mr. Pankaj Garg

Mobile: +48660460814 /+48606700105

A team in the Slovak Republic is on its way to the Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine.

Mr. Manoj Kumar

Mobile: +421908025212

Ms. Ivan Kozinka

Mobile: +421908458724

A team in Romania is on its way to the Suceava land border with Ukraine. Indians stranded can contact -

Mr. Gaushul Ansari

Mobile: +40731347728

Mr. Uddeshya Priyadarshi

Mobile: +40724382287

Ms. Andra Harionov

Mobile: +40763528454

Mr. Marius Sima

Mobile: +40722220823

Indian nationals in Ukraine are urged to reach out to the embassy in Kyiv on these emergency numbers -

+38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170

