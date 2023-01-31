Home » News » World » ‘Govt Will Fulfil Requirements to Complete Review’: Pak Finance Minister Dar Assures IMF

‘Govt Will Fulfil Requirements to Complete Review’: Pak Finance Minister Dar Assures IMF

The IMF mission chief Nathan Porter also said, according to a finance ministry press release, that IMF is hopeful that Pakistan will fulfil the requirements

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 16:36 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar assured the IMF that the government is working to implement all the reforms suggested by the international lender (Image: Reuters)
Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar assured the IMF that the government is working to implement all the reforms suggested by the international lender (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar and International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter met in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss the reforms required to complete the ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme, the Dawn said in a report.

IMF officials Esther Perez Ruiz was also present in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan minister Aisha Pasha and Pakistan State Bank governor Jamil Ahmad and prime ministerial aides Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Mehmood Pasha.

Pakistan finance minister Dar briefed the IMF delegation that the government is introducing fiscal and economic reforms in the energy sectors, bridging the fiscal gap and stabilising the rate of exchange in order to unlock the suspended bailout package.

Advertisement

Dar said Pakistan is introducing reforms in the power sector and resolving issues surrounding the ‘circular debt in the gas sector’. Dar said that Pakistan will complete these programs.

RELATED NEWS

The Pakistan finance ministry press release also said that Dar told the officials that the government will work with the IMF to reach an agreement to complete the ninth review in a timely fashion. The press release, accessed by the Dawn, also said that IMF mission chief Porter remained confident that the government will fulfil the requirements for completing the review.

He said that Pakistan and the international lender will work together to implement the fiscal reforms.

Pakistan needs to complete the ninth review because its forex reserves have depleted to $3.7 billion.

The reserves are not enough to cover three weeks of imports and a separate report from the news outlet also raised concerns about the current fuel supplies, saying that the amount of fuel available may not be enough to last until mid-February.

The completion of the ninth review would lead to the IMF releasing $1.2 billion but it also means that friendly nations and multilateral lenders can also disburse money.

Advertisement

The discussions will continue until Friday. The IMF and Pakistan government are expected to finalise a memorandum of economic and financial policies after the second phase of policy negotiations which will last till February 9.

The government may have to withdraw energy subsidies to big export industries, put an end to non-salary, non-essential civil and security costs in order to get the IMF’s nod for an economic bailout.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 31, 2023, 16:36 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 16:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Oozes Sexiness In Black Floor-length Dress In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nargis Fakhri Channels Old World Glamour In Polka Dot Off-shoulder Dress, Check Out Her Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments