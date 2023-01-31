Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar and International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter met in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss the reforms required to complete the ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme, the Dawn said in a report.

IMF officials Esther Perez Ruiz was also present in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan minister Aisha Pasha and Pakistan State Bank governor Jamil Ahmad and prime ministerial aides Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Mehmood Pasha.

Pakistan finance minister Dar briefed the IMF delegation that the government is introducing fiscal and economic reforms in the energy sectors, bridging the fiscal gap and stabilising the rate of exchange in order to unlock the suspended bailout package.

Dar said Pakistan is introducing reforms in the power sector and resolving issues surrounding the ‘circular debt in the gas sector’. Dar said that Pakistan will complete these programs.

The Pakistan finance ministry press release also said that Dar told the officials that the government will work with the IMF to reach an agreement to complete the ninth review in a timely fashion. The press release, accessed by the Dawn, also said that IMF mission chief Porter remained confident that the government will fulfil the requirements for completing the review.

He said that Pakistan and the international lender will work together to implement the fiscal reforms.

Pakistan needs to complete the ninth review because its forex reserves have depleted to $3.7 billion.

The reserves are not enough to cover three weeks of imports and a separate report from the news outlet also raised concerns about the current fuel supplies, saying that the amount of fuel available may not be enough to last until mid-February.

The completion of the ninth review would lead to the IMF releasing $1.2 billion but it also means that friendly nations and multilateral lenders can also disburse money.

The discussions will continue until Friday. The IMF and Pakistan government are expected to finalise a memorandum of economic and financial policies after the second phase of policy negotiations which will last till February 9.

The government may have to withdraw energy subsidies to big export industries, put an end to non-salary, non-essential civil and security costs in order to get the IMF’s nod for an economic bailout.

