Home » News » World » Greta Thunberg, Other Protesters Block Norway Energy Ministry Over Wind Farms

Greta Thunberg, Other Protesters Block Norway Energy Ministry Over Wind Farms

The government has said the ultimate fate of the wind farms is a complex legal and political quandary despite the supreme court ruling

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 13:41 IST

Oslo, Norway

Police detain climate activist Greta Thunberg during a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Germany (image: Reuters)
Police detain climate activist Greta Thunberg during a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Germany (image: Reuters)

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and dozens of other activists on Monday blocked entrances to Norway’s energy ministry, protesting against wind turbines built on land traditionally used by indigenous Sami reindeer herders.

Norway’s supreme court in 2021 ruled that two wind farms built in central Norway violated Sami rights under international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later.

"I am here to support the struggle for human rights and indigenous rights," Thunberg told Reuters while sitting outside the ministry’s main entrance with other demonstrators.

"The Norwegian state is violating human rights and that is completely unacceptable and we need to stand in solidarity in this struggle," she said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Reindeer herders in the Nordic country say the sight and sound of the giant wind power machinery frighten their animals and disrupt age-old traditions. They are demanding that the turbines be torn down.

The government has said the ultimate fate of the wind farms is a complex legal and political quandary despite the supreme court ruling and is hoping to find a compromise.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 27, 2023, 13:41 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 13:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures