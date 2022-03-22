Gulf CEOs Laud J-K Investment Opportunities, Experts Believe Biz Will Deter Pak-Sponsored Terror

The ongoing Kashmir tour of the Gulf businessmen will revive investment opportunities in the Valley and act a deterrent to the terror elements which have for long enough affected the youth as well as the region’s economic growth. The 30-member delegation of CEOs from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who have been travelling in the Valley, are here at the invitation of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

A former DGP told News18 believe that this was a diplomatic move as investments and economic opportunities in the Valley will deter youth from joining terrorism. This is also a major statement made by the UAE and Saudi Arabian business community by holding this meeting ahead of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting in Pakistan. It also shows that both nations are keen to work with India to help Jammu and Kashmir grow compared to nefarious designs of the Pakistan army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

It will also hinder Pakistan’s efforts to create destabilisation as their acts will be in direct confrontation with businesses being run by Gulf nations’ CEOs, who are also Pakistan’s allies. This also dents Pakistan’s efforts to manipulate the OIC against India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir where it has been responsible for sponsoring terror.

Advertisement

The former DGP also said that parties like National Conference (NC) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will also not oppose investments from Islamic nations. It will also allay their fears of ‘demographic changes’ which are raised by these parties in case of investments by Indian companies.

The CEO of Century Financial Bal Krishan, who headed the delegation of businessmen said he wanted to do something for the region. A native of Jammu’s Doda, Krishan said that the delegation loved being in Srinagar and more CEOs from Saudi Arabia and the UAE were invited to look for opportunities and investments.

Ashok Kotecha, director of Dubai-based Turner Associates, said the situation in the valley is conducive for investment. “UAE’s big supermarkets could import fresh fruits and vegetables from the Valley and we are looking in this direction. The delegation has decided to hire 500 young Kashmiri boys and girls and offer them employment in the UAE immediately," Kotecha said. “Do not need to travel to Switzerland for investments, rather bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir, and make it ‘Jannat’ again," he further added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.