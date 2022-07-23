Hamza Shehbaz’s Re-election Backed by Mazari’s Ruling Leads to Protests by PTI across Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters protested in the streets of Karachi on Friday to express their frustration towards Punjab assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling, which led to the re-election of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab province chief minister, Pakistani news agencies reported.

The protests erupted in Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal area. The protests erupted after PTI chief and former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan urged supporters to protest peacefully to express their disapproval towards the ruling.

“I am telling the nation today. You have to do a peaceful protest. Until and unless you do that, nothing will happen. Register your protest. You have to (say) that we are humans and not sheep. Register your protest today so that they know the Pakistani nation is alive," Imran said following the ruling.

He also pointed fingers at Asif Zardari and said he went to Lahore ‘to play a game’. Imran alleged that the events that took place in Sindh House which led to his fall were repeated on Friday evening to reinstall Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab province chief minister.

Punjab assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari rejected the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) which paved the way for Hamza Shahbaz to become the chief minister of Punjab province once more.

Mazari cited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter and Article 63A of the Pakistani constitution to cancel 10 votes of the PML-Q. Pervaiz Elahi, who was the joint candidate of the PTI and the PML-Q, won 186 votes, but after the cancellation of 10 votes they stood at 176 compared to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz’s 179.

What were the contents of the letter?

“As party head of Pakistan Muslim League, I have issued directions to all my provincial members to cast their votes in favour of Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif," the letter read.

The letter which was read out to the Punjab assembly in the eleventh-hour has caused much controversy. Experts speaking to news agency, the Dawn, said that Mazari may have misconstrued the contents of the letter and confused it with what Article 63A of the Pakistani constitution says, thus making a wrong choice in canceling the 10 votes.

The legal experts also said that the former Pakistan prime minister Chaudhry’s letter has no legal and constitutional value. Another pointed out that among the 10 votes canceled, one of the votes belonged to contender Pervaiz Elahi himself and if the speaker’s ruling is taken into consideration it means that Elahi cannot vote for himself. The experts also told news agency Dawn that ‘Article 63A expressly mandates voting per the direction of the parliamentary party and not the party head’

Meanwhile, PTI members have taken out protests in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi and other cities.

(with inputs from Dawn and ANI)

