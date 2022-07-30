Hanover became the first German major city to ban hot water and central heating in public buildings as Russia weaponizes its gas supplies.

Residents of the city were told to prepare for a harsh winter and expect high electricity prices. Citizens were asked to ration gas as Russia cuts back on its gas supply to Germany.

Hanover will now cut off hot water in public buildings, swimming pools, sports halls and gyms. The city administration will also switch off public fountains and night-time lights in public buildings like the town hall or inside its museums.

Hanover mayor Belit Onay said the city reduced its energy consumption by 15% fearing an ‘imminent gas shortage’.

“The aim is to reduce our energy consumption by 15%. This is a reaction to the impending gas shortage, which poses a major challenge for the municipalities — especially for a large city like Hanover. Every kilowatt hour saved protects the gas storage," Onay said.

Steps Taken by Hanover City Administration

Public buildings during the months October and March will remain heated but the maximum temperature will be set at 20°C. The temperature in storage areas and on public transport will remain set between 10°C and 15°C. Heating will remain switched off or lower in areas where it is not strictly required. Sports halls and gyms will be asked to limit heating to 15°C, and access to warm water when showering will also be limited. The outdoor lighting of public buildings, museums and sights will be turned off. Permanent lighting inside buildings will be limited and public fountains will also be shut down.

“Gas is scarce, but demand can still be covered. In this situation, it is important for us to save energy as a precaution even before an emergency situation arises," finance and regulatory department head Axel von der Ohe was quoted as saying by news agency Deutsche Welle.

European leaders are working in an emergency mode, following Gazprom’s disruption in gas flow to their respective nations, to better prepare their countries for a harsh winter in the backdrop of Russian energy supply cuts.

Gazprom says it is facing technical difficulties but as they reduced gas to just 20% this month, Europe’s leaders are certain that their citizens are paying the price for their defiance towards Russian president Vladimir Putin.

(with inputs from Deutsche Welle and DailyMail)

