The royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could announce that they are expecting a third child on Valentine’s Day, Spanish news agency Marca said in a report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children – Archie and Lilibet. The royal couple announced the arrival of their second child, Lilibet, in a similar fashion. Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021.

It is noteworthy that Prince Harry’s later mother, Princess Diana, also announced she was pregnant on February 14 in 1984. A royal source earlier in October revealed that the royal couple were planning to expand their family.

A report by the Closer said the royal couple would want to welcome a third child.

“They’re both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lili to have another sibling," people familiar with the developments told the Closer.

The person also said that Harry and Meghan have a strong marriage and have taken to parenthood like “ducks to water", adding that for the couple it is a dream come true to be a family of four, but it is wonderful if they want to add another member to the family.

“Meghan’s healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger," the person said, while adding that they may move to a larger mansion with more space.

The person also said that the royal couple earlier said that two children would be maximum number but parenthood has brought them “more joy and purpose than anything they ever imagined."

The person also said that there could changes but “there’s certainly more than enough love in their hearts to welcome another", while revealing that Meghan told Harry that another baby would bring them Closer.

Prince Harry sparked controversy with his autobiographical memoir ‘Spare’ which has strained relations between him and his family. People familiar with the developments said that there are ongoing efforts at reconciliation and bridging the gap between Prince Harry and King Charles III ahead of the latter’s coronation.

Revelations in ‘Spare’ has also created a rift between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William.

