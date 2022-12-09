Harry and Meghan: Netflix Docuseries Pushes Conservative MP to Bring Bill to Strip Couple of Royal Titles

Conservative MP Bob Seely told UK-based news outlets that he will bring forth legislation that will strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles shortly after Netflix aired a documentary featuring members of the royal family Harry and Meghan, the Guardian said in a report.

Seely said he would propose next year a short private member’s bill to amend the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act. Seely was seething as he accused Prince Harry of ‘monetising his misery for public consumption.’

The royal couple has faced criticism for making allegations against the British Royal Family, claiming that they were not-so-kind to women marrying into the royal family and that some members of the royal family even made racist remarks, in the Netflix docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’.

Seely’s legislation, if passed, would allow the privy council to downgrade the royal status that Harry and Meghan enjoy. Seely said Prince Harry was attacking some important institutions of Great Britain.

The act has been used before to strip the members of the royal family off their titles for supporting Germany during the first World War. Seely, according to a report by the Guardian, questioned why Harry uses his titles and at the same time lambasts the “institution of monarchy and his family."

He said he planned the private member’s bill even before the recent controversy surrounding the newly released Netflix documentary.

A bill that would give the monarch new powers to remove titles or appoint a committee of parliament to determine if a title should be taken away has been sent to the parliament by Labour MP Rachael Maskell, the Guardian said in its report.

She said her constituents wanted the Duke of York’s title to be removed.

Employment minister Guy Opperman urged everyone to boycott Netflix when he appeared during an episode of BBC’s Question Time.

He said the series does not have a fundamental impact on the royal family and added that he will not be watching the docuseries.

“I would urge everyone to boycott Netflix and make sure that we actually focus on the things that matter," Opperman was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of destroying them before they left the United Kingdom and said that the Royal Family failed to understand that Meghan’s wife would require protection.

