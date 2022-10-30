Harry, Meghan May Skip Christmas Celebrations With Royals Due to 'Near Rock Bottom' Relations Ahead of Book Launch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not celebrate Christmas with the royals. This will be the royals’ first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Relations of Harry and Meghan with the royals are at “near rock bottom" and the Duke of Sussex will snub an invite from King Charles ahead of the tell-all memoir’s global release on January 10, according to Mirror.

The book titled “Spare" has made explosive details about Harry growing up in the shadow of the heir Prince William. One source said: “This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it’s desperately sad.

The high-profile couple visited Britain after the Queen’s demise but they have “no plans" to again join the family for the Christmas at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Mirror reported.

Following the Queen’s demise, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted from their positions on the royal family’s official website, reported Express News. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pictures are now ranked at the bottom of the list of royal family members, only above Prince Andrew. Previously, while the royal couple were working members of the family, their dedicated pages were listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton’s.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from being working members of the Royal family in 2020 and have since returned to the UK only a handful of times. “Megxit" was the infamous term used to describe the couple’s decision to relocate to California, USA, and give up their royal titles and duties. The couple has since faced a deluge of criticism, ranging from misogynistic to racist.

