‘No Desire to Become Involved in Wars, but…’: Musk After his Proposals on China-Taiwan, Ukraine-Russia

Days after he suggested a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine and diffuse China-Taiwan tensions, Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday said he does not want get involved in wars but flagged concern about a nuclear war.

Responding to a Twitter user, the billionaire, who has over 108.4 million followers on the microblogging site tweeted, “I have no desire to become involved in wars, but it is safe to say that all bets are off if the nukes start flying."

Musk’s suggestion to end the conflict in Ukraine was praised by Moscow but received vehement criticism from Kyiv.

The Kremlin praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.

In another response earlier to a Twitter user who claims that there is a one-in-six chance of a global nuclear war, Musk said the probability of nuclear war is rising.

In a Twitter poll posted on Monday, the Tesla boss proposed Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under UN auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation. On the other hand, Ukraine reiterated it will never agree to cede land taken by force, and lawful referendums cannot be held in occupied territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded to Musk’s proposal with his own Twitter poll asking: “Which @elonmusk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine (or) one who supports Russia."

Musk also recently came up with a plan to diffuse tensions between China and Taiwan. He suggested tensions could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province that will one day unite with it and has not ruled out the possible use of force to reunify the self-ruled island with the mainland. It routinely protests any foreign dignitaries’ visits to Taiwan, insisting that all countries follow the One-China Policy.

Democratically ruled Taiwan’s government strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s 23 million people can decide its future.

