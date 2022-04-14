Delusional, mad man, celebrity diva and ‘mini Trump’, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has used the choicest of adjectives to describe him. In a fresh jibe at him, Reham Khan has now said that Imran Khan is talented when it comes to comedy and could take Navjot Singh Sidhu’s place on the Kapil Sharma Show.

Mocking her ex-husband Imran Khan who was recently ousted as Pakistan prime minister, Reham said that while he can give an “Oscar winning performance", his comedy talent is in abundance, adding that he could fill in for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who used to be a part of the show once.

“As you know Paaji’s [Navjot Singh Sidhu] place is vacant in Kapil Sharma Show and now he [Imran Khan] has also started poetry. He has good relations with Paaji and I think he can do some sharing with Paaji," Reham Khan said.

Reham Khan’s remarks come amid Imran Khan’s threat of sorts that he will be “dangerous" now that he is out of power.

At a rally in Peshawar in Pakistan on Wednesday, he said, “I was not dangerous when I was part of the government, but I will be more dangerous now."

Alleging foul play behind his ouster from the post of prime minister, Khan also asked why the courts were opened at midnight before the Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against him last week.

At the rally on Wednesday, Imran Khan said on the developments, “The courts were opened at night. Why? Did I break any laws?" He suggested that the judiciary had not functioned in an independent way and said he, in his entire political career, had never incited people against institutions, reported Geo News.

