Hectic Parleys On As Decision Over New Pakistani Army Chief Likely This Week; Early Elections On Cards

With Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa set to retire on November 29, final decision on the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is likely this week as the new nomination summary will be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, according to top sources in government.

Backdoor negotiations are underway, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan not likely to oppose the new Army Chief’s appointment.

Amid the clamour for early elections in Pakistan as the country faces severe economic crisis, sources say the ruling government and coalition partners held several meetings with President Arif Alvi, who also met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar twice, and discussed early general elections and key appointments in the Army.

According to sources, Army Chief General Bajwa met President Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Dar also met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in what appears to be part of efforts aimed at ensuring a smooth transition in the army command.

Sources also said Imran Khan’s PTI wants the announcement of the date for early elections. If the government agrees, then the PTI will be willing to re-join Parliament for a dialogue on the electoral framework.

Ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has approached PTI for talks on holding early elections likely before June 2023, the former ruling party wants polls in February-March, sources added.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said President Alvi will not block Prime Minister’s Advice on COAS appointment, and the PTI will not have any objection on it.

“We are hopeful all matters will be done smoothly; we only want early elections," Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Meanwhile, global rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch and Morgan Stanley have raised questions on Pakistan’s economic stability. Moody’s has lowered Pakistan’s real GDP growth to 0-1% for fiscal 2023 from pre-flood estimate of 3-4%.

It is also expected that PTI chief Imran Khan will re-join the long march in Rawalpindi on November 26, and Islamabad will be his final destination.

