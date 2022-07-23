'Here for Sri Lanka': For Foot Soldiers of Civil Uprising, Protest Village 'GotaGoGama' Spells 2nd Home, Hope

It happened without a rumble or a rumour.

Just an hour past midnight on Friday, protesters sleeping in their tents heard commotion and the unmistakable sound of tents being rapidly dismantled at the Galle Face protest site in Colombo. Within no time, soldiers had uprooted poles and thrown off the tents disparagingly — even those belonging to the physically challenged were not spared.

Journalists stationed outside the protest site rushed to the spots where protesters were trying to put a stop to the sudden action. They were denied access. Those who accosted the military personnel received blows that enforced silence.

Protesters who saw the midnight military action say they were willing to vacate the Presidential Secretariat by Friday afternoon anyway. “We were surprised by the sudden raids," said a protester who was present at Galle Face when the raid happened.

Anger towards the political dispensation continues to rage in the island nation, where the vicious combination of protests and deepening economic woes has put inhabitants under severe stress over the last several weeks.

Newly anointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been facing severe opposition, even as police warn against violent protests. The downward spiral in access to essentials, medical attention to the needy, and severe fuel shortage crippling the economy is layered under the political upheaval in Lanka. The economic woes were always there, but for the protesters, the anger at the ruling dispensation drowns out the doldrums on the economic front.

At the moment, an uneasy calm prevails over the protest sites, with the police keeping a watchful eye on the protesters. In the midnight raid, nine people were arrested and two of them have been admitted to a hospital nearby. Police chief Nihal Thalduwa added that legal action will be taken against those who attempt to incite violence as the Emergency Act is in force.

In over three months of protests now, Sri Lanka has evolved a totally new demographic niche in the ‘protesters’. At every opportunity, they gather to raise slogans against the Rajapaksas and their misdeeds that they allege landed the country in the mess. What began on April 10 in the gathering of hundreds of people in a spontaneous expression of anger has solidified into a movement.

The protesters had no place to stay but that did not break their resolve. They decided to sleep in passages and alleyways leading to the presidential palace. Two days later, they decided to put up tents in an open space at the Galle Face so they could sleep for a few hours amid marathon sloganeering. The absence of toilets was a problem, especially for women protesters, so the people got together to build a few toilets and created the ‘GotaGoGama’ village.

Cut to 100 days, the village is inching close to self-sufficiency: from library to cinema screenings to hospital, protesters look like they have everything to dig in their heels for the long haul.

“Initially, we didn’t have proper beds when we set up tents. Later, we set up palates and then put mattresses on these palates so we could have proper beds to sleep," said 23-year-old protester Shaluka.

He took the bus from Katunayaga district to reach Colombo after coming to know about people gathering outside the Presidential Secretariat and raising slogans against the Rajapaksas, the clan that ran the Sri Lanka government.

“I didn’t even imagine to be here for this long. I decided to join the protest because we were struggling to lead a normal life while the Rajapaksas were continuing to lead a luxurious life and did not even address the people at the time of crisis. The sacrifice that each of the protesters made is the reason all, including Gotabaya Rajapaksa, stepped down," he added.

The ‘GotaGoGama’ village is teeming with youngsters. Engineers, doctors, lawyers and people from various professions have taken to the protests enthusiastically. For them, the economic downturn and the bankruptcy have put paid to all their dreams of a better life, funnelling all the anger towards the Rajapaksa clan.

Like all people uprisings in the late 2000s and after, social media has played a pivotal role in ‘GotaGoGama’. Charles, for example, is a cinematographer. He and his team now handle the social media page: ‘GotaGoGama’. When he is not out sloganeering, he edits videos of the protest and uploads them on designated handles while his friend plays the guitar. They take turns as videos need to go round-the-clock; another friend who was awake all night raising slogans against Wickremesinghe will now take rest.

“When I joined the protest on the first day, I realised protesters needed charging points. So I brought a food truck to help people charge phones. Now we have made better arrangements inside the library so at least 50 people can charge their phones simultaneously," Charles said.

There are teachers too who have been stationed at the village for over three months.

Dilshani, a physical training teacher, has been tutoring students online ever since the Covid-19 outbreak. She is restricted to the medium even now because schools and colleges are shut due to unavailability of fuel. Dilshani now conducts online classes from the protest site whenever required. In her free time, she cooks for protesters.

“Staying at the protest site is difficult. We have come out of our comfort zone. We have come to the streets to protest so that we can expect to live a normal life. I don’t miss anything here. I’m here for a cause. I’m here for my country," Dilshani added.

Rain or shine, the protests continue. When it rains, protesters stay in their tents but make it a point to not leave the site as numbers showcase resilience. They know that it is time for this struggle to ensure that Sri Lanka gets leaders who would help them get the economy back on its feet.

Many families who have joined the protests were running business elsewhere, which means every hour spent protesting was business lost. In an economy in doldrums, small enterprises are the lifeline but the protests are seen as a drag on the revival.

One such family is Sanduni’s. The 32-year-old Sanduni along with her husband and two children aged five and three joined the protests on April 22. They were running a small-scale printing business and went bankrupt this year because of the unprecedented economic crisis.

“This is like an extended family. At first, we did not know each other but now they are family. I have taken the responsibility to make breakfast and dinner for protesters. My day starts at 6.30am and ends by 7pm," she added.

Her sons know the protest songs by heart. In every verse, the Rajapaksas are condemned a thousand times.

For the Tamils in Lanka, the flight of Gotabaya Rajapaksa was an event to rejoice.

Priyatharshan Nilukshana joined the protests two weeks after they started. She is from Ampara district and was doing a beautician course. Nilukshana had no idea about politics and was never interested in the developments but the only thing she remembers is the stories her mother told her about the Eelam war and the bloody massacre that took place in the final legs of the war.

“When protests began, I realised they were dominated by Sri Lankan people. I didn’t find many Tamils. As a Sri Lankan Tamil, I wanted to represent my people. We always hated the Rajapaksas. My mother too comes here once in a while. While many parents don’t want their children to protest, my mother supported me. She too believed it is time for the Rajapaksa rule to end," Nilukshana said.

She added that of late, more Tamils have joined the protests. Among Tamils – not all but some – there is a nagging feeling of lack of fulfilment, as though something was missing. Some of them articulate that the late Tamil Eelam leader, who led a decades-long armed struggle against the Sinhala majoritarian government, would have loved to see the flight of the Rajapaksas.

