Home » News » World » Here’s Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Dashed for the Exit During a Meeting at COP27 Summit

Here’s Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Dashed for the Exit During a Meeting at COP27 Summit

Rishi Sunak rushed out a meeting at COP27 and there were speculations because the UK and the Conservative Party has seen a lot of instability this year

Advertisement

By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 12:23 IST

Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses delegates during the COP27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (Image: Reuters)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses delegates during the COP27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (Image: Reuters)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was rushed out of a meeting at the COP27 summit in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh on Monday, raising new speculations. Sunak first said he would not attend the EU climate summit but later did a u-turn and went to Egypt to attend the meeting.

The video of Rishi Sunak director of UK-based website Carbon Brief - Leo Hickman where one aide was seen whispering something to Sunak and later on another aide came in and spoke to the UK PM for almost a minute after which Sunak got up from his seat and sped towards the exit.

Advertisement

After the video made rounds on social media, there were speculations as to why Sunak left the meeting. People familiar with the developments said there were changes to be made to his speech, while Harry Cole, political editor at The Sun, a British news agency, said there were no big issues and it was due to a delayed decision of meeting a German and South African delegation.

RELATED NEWS

The political situation in the UK is unstable after the Conservative Party changed its leadership and the UK Prime Minister thrice, by ousting Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and then appointing Sunak.

“Downing Street sources insist this was no biggie but a late decision to meet with Germans and South Africans. Despite the imagery," Harry Cole said in his tweet.

Sunak in his speech at the COP27 summit said the UK will reduce emissions by at least 68% within the next decade.

Advertisement

“The UK will fulfil our ambitious commitment to reduce emissions by at least 68 per cent by 2030. Central to all our efforts, is honouring our promises on climate finance. I know that for many, finances are tough right now. The pandemic all but broke the global economy," Sunak said.

He, however, said the UK will deliver on its promises. “The United Kingdom is delivering on our commitment of £11.6 billion. And as part of this – we will now triple our funding on adaptation to £1.5 billion by 2025," Sunak said.

Advertisement

He also said that the war in Ukraine should push world leaders to act faster. “Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster," Sunak further added.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: November 08, 2022, 12:23 IST
last updated: November 08, 2022, 12:23 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Colourful Saree For Bhediya Promotions, See The Diva's Stunning Saree Moments

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing In Red Lehenga With Racy Choli, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments