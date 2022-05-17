Home » News » World » Hezbollah and Allies Win 62 Seats in Lebanon Parliament, Losing 2018 Majority 

 

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah hold flags during an election rally in Tyre, Lebanon May 9. (Photo: Reuters)




Reuters
May 17, 2022

Hezbollah and allies who support its armed presence have lost the parliamentary majority they held since 2018 in Lebanon, according to a Reuters tally of official results released on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to the heavily armed group.

Hezbollah, the Shi’ite Amal Movement, the Christian Free Patriotic Movement and a number of other MPs considered to support the group’s armed presence in the country now hold around 62 seats, compared to 71 in the outgoing parliament.

A source allied to the group confirmed the number to Reuters.

May 17, 2022