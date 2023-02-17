Marina Yankina, a high-ranking Russian defence official, involved in the so-called Russian military operation in Ukraine was found dead earlier this week. She died after falling from the window of a high-rise apartment building.

Bystanders found her body outside the apartment building on Zamshina Street in St. Petersburg. She was 58 at the time of her death. Yankina fell 160 feet to her death and some of her personal belongings and documents were found on a balcony in the building.

Authorities who are conducting a preliminary investigation believe Yankina died by suicide.

A report by the New York Post, which cited the Telegram-based Russian news channel Mash, said she also called her ex-husband and told him what she was about to do next and also told him to call the police.

The report also said the 58-year-old was struggling with health problems.

Yankina played a key role in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

She led the financial support department of the Ministry of Defense for the Western Military District - a department closely involved in the so-called ‘military operation’.

The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed Yankina’s death and ordered a probe.

Yankina previously worked with the Federal Tax Service and was the deputy chairman of the Property Relations Committee of St. Petersburg.

She joins the list of prominent Russian officials and business people who have mysteriously died after Russia’s declared war on Ukraine.

Several other important personalities - including some known to be close to Vladimir Putin - have died under mysterious circumstances. In the same week, major general Vladimir Makarov, a 72-year-old associated with the Russian Ministry of the Interior died of an apparent suicide in a Moscow suburb.

There are unconfirmed reports that the general went into a “deep depression" following his sacking. Earlier in November, colonel Vadim Boiko allegedly died by suicide after he “executed" himself with five gunshots to the chest in his commander’s office.

His widow alleges that Boiko was set up to take the fall for some of the problems Russia is facing in its so-called military operation in Ukraine.

Boiko, was involved in Putin’s partial mobilisation efforts.

