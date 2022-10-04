Hindu Temple in Dubai, with 16 Deities and Distinct Architecture, Set for Grand Inauguration

Ahead of the Dussehra festival, the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai will witness the grand inauguration of a Hindu Temple in Dubai. The grand opening on October 4 will be attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, minister of tolerance and coexistence and the Indian envoy to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

The temple was built in three years and clearances from the officials in the Community Development Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police and the Dubai Land Department were obtained even when the pandemic was at its peak. The land for the temple was given by the UAE government in 2019.

Advertisement

The temple’s distinctive architecture is likely to attract tourists as well. It is built on an area of 80,000 square feet. It is located in the Worship Village area of Dubai’s Jebel Ali.

The speciality of the temple is that it houses 16 deities including Shiva, Krishna, Ganesh and Mahalakshmi along with the Guru Granth Sahib. It also boasts nine brass spires or kalashas on the outer domes, the upper prayer section is fitted with 105 brass bells, a skylight from which a large, pink lotus sculpture is suspended and a large prayer hall that can be booked for events.

“In 2019 the government gave us new land, and allowed us to build another temple in the Jebel Ali area. The temple was built in Dubai in three years. We have built such a temple where every Hindu can practice their religion, it also has the idols of 16 deities and the Guru Darbar," Raju Shroff, trustee of the Hindu temple, said while speaking to News18 Hindi. He is the chairman of the Regal Group, which is one of the oldest businesses in the country.

Advertisement

He said: “The idols of 16 deities were kept so that all the Hindus can go to the same temple and pray whether they are from north India or south India."

Shroff told News18 Hindi that devotees can book their visit via a QR code. The website for the temple also allows devotees to book visits, events and darshan.

He also talked about the history of temples in Dubai and said that there were only two temples in Dubai, the first of which was built in 1958. The newly inaugurated Hindu temple will be the second temple.

Advertisement

The new temple will be open for devotees via bookings only till Diwali. After Diwali festivities, the temple will be opened to all with aarti ceremony held daily.

“It is a matter of great honor for us that the minister of tolerance will be inaugurating the temple," Indian envoy to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said while speaking to News18 Hindi. Sudhir said the temple symbolizes the respect the UAE government has for all religions.

Advertisement

The temple which is situated in the Jebel Ali area also houses several churches and a gurudwara.

“The government provided land for this temple and other temples. It is the government of UAE’s endeavour that all Indian who live here should feel at home while they live here," Sudhir added.

Sudhir also spoke about the BAPS Hindu temple and said it will be inaugurated in 2024.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here