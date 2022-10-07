'Must Fight Hinduphobia, Hindus Integral': UK Oppn Leader's Take on Leicester Clashes, Rising Hate Crime

Cases of hate crime and violence against the Hindu community have been surfacing in the United Kingdom over the past few weeks, triggering uproar from members of the community from across the world. UK’s Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer on Wednesday addressed such incidents as he attended one of Europe’s largest Navratri celebrations in London. “Hinduphobia has absolutely no place in our society anywhere and we must all fight this together," said Starmer, amid cheers.

According to PTI, he told a gathering of hundreds of British Indians that he was determined to put an end to “divisive politics" and extremist elements exploiting social media to spread hatred within communities. He also said that Hindus are integral to Britain, a Hindustan Times report said.

Advertisement

Rise in hate crimes in recent years

Keir Starmer addressed the Navratri event on Wednesday evening, where he acknowledged the increase in hate crimes in the UK over the years. “I know that many people are targeted based on their religion and there’s been a rise in hate crimes in recent years. I’m so tired of our divisive politics. I’m saddened by the division we have seen on the streets of Leicester and Birmingham in recent weeks; violence and hatred spread by extremists exploiting social media. We must all together stand firm against all attempts to spread hate," he said.

“Nor will we tolerate the far right attempting to exploit grievances. We have more that unites us than divides us. Our religion, places and symbols of worship must and will be respected. A Labour government will bring people back together and end this divisive politics," he added.

Hinduphobia claims raised by diaspora groups in UK

Advertisement

After chaos ensued in Leicester due to a targetted violence incident against Hindus, some diaspora organisations in the UK claimed that it reflected Hinduphobia. They said hate crimes targeted at Hindus, intensified by social media disinformation.

The Opposition leader has been attempting to reverse predecessor Jeremy Corbyn’s stance towards India and its diaspora perceived as less India-friendly. He noted that it was his first time attending Dussehra celebrations in London. At the event, he also spoke of the deeper significance of Navratri as embodied in Goddess Durga’s resilience and strength.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here