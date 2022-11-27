'Home Tweet Home': Did The Simpsons Predict Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover in 2015?

American sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ has seemingly once again managed to bewilder the viewers, by supposedly predicting Elon Musk taking over social media platform Twitter, long before the event took place. Musk himself shared a visual from one of the episodes, and with confidence wrote, “Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12."

The visual was from an episode titled “The Musk Who Fell to The Earth" that aired in 2015. If the episode name wasn’t enough, a scene from the episode shows Lisa Simpson, a character from the show, taking care of a birdhouse with the sign “Home Tweet Home". As she feeds the birds being killed by a bald eagle, “Musk" enters in a rocket ship and destroys the eagle.

Later in the same scene, Musk takes off his space helmet and identifies himself: “Hello, I’m Elon Musk." Right before this, Homer Simpson asks the family to brace itself as they “are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours."

The birdhouse name having the word “Tweet" is not it. It also looks modern with cutting-edge technology that has drawn several birds. Not just this, just a few days ago, ‘The Simpsons’ producer Al Jean took to Twitter to share a clip from a 2015 episode of the show featuring Homer Simpson and a presidential campaign sign reading “Trump 2024."

The Simpsons, which has been running since 1989, is the longest running sitcom in history. The show has known to predict several pivotal pop culture moments like Donald Trump’s presidency, Walt Disney and Fox’s merger, Lady Gaga’s Superbowl performance, and even the premiere of Matrix 4.

