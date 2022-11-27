Home » News » World » 'Home Tweet Home': Did The Simpsons Predict Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover in 2015?

'Home Tweet Home': Did The Simpsons Predict Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover in 2015?

A scene from the episode shows Lisa Simpson, a character from the show, taking care of a birdhouse with the sign "Home Tweet Home"

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 18:07 IST

Washington

The visual was from an episode titled The Musk Who Fell to The Earth. (Image: News18)
The visual was from an episode titled The Musk Who Fell to The Earth. (Image: News18)

American sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ has seemingly once again managed to bewilder the viewers, by supposedly predicting Elon Musk taking over social media platform Twitter, long before the event took place. Musk himself shared a visual from one of the episodes, and with confidence wrote, “Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12."

The visual was from an episode titled “The Musk Who Fell to The Earth" that aired in 2015. If the episode name wasn’t enough, a scene from the episode shows Lisa Simpson, a character from the show, taking care of a birdhouse with the sign “Home Tweet Home". As she feeds the birds being killed by a bald eagle, “Musk" enters in a rocket ship and destroys the eagle.

Advertisement

Later in the same scene, Musk takes off his space helmet and identifies himself: “Hello, I’m Elon Musk." Right before this, Homer Simpson asks the family to brace itself as they “are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours."

RELATED NEWS

The birdhouse name having the word “Tweet" is not it. It also looks modern with cutting-edge technology that has drawn several birds. Not just this, just a few days ago, ‘The Simpsons’ producer Al Jean took to Twitter to share a clip from a 2015 episode of the show featuring Homer Simpson and a presidential campaign sign reading “Trump 2024."

The Simpsons, which has been running since 1989, is the longest running sitcom in history. The show has known to predict several pivotal pop culture moments like Donald Trump’s presidency, Walt Disney and Fox’s merger, Lady Gaga’s Superbowl performance, and even the premiere of Matrix 4.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 27, 2022, 17:55 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 18:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Sharvari Wagh, Manushi Chhillar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan Makes Jaws Drop In Pink Corset Top And Lace Pants, Check Out The Beauty's Sultry Pictures