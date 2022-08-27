Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and millions others affected in the unusual heavy monsoon rains and devastating flash floods in Pakistan since mid-June. Horrific scenes were witnessed in parts of the country with houses being washed away in floods leaving hundreds of people homeless. The unprecedented crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency in parts of the country.

Here’s all we know about the devastating flood in Pakistan so far:

The Pakistan government has decided to call in the Army to help in the rescue and relief operations.

Monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country’s climate change minister said.

Floods have damaged 170,000 homes, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 150 bridges, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Since mid-June, over 3,000 kilometres of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to NDMA’s last situation report.

The post-flood situation is also expected to negatively impact the yield of upcoming wheat crops.

The rains are estimated to cost cash-strapped Pakistan’s economy over USD 4 billion in the current fiscal year, according to a research report.

In response to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s appeal for international aid, the United Nations planned a USD 160 million flash appeal for donations.

The United Nations said it has allocated USD 3 million for U.N. aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods. “This will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable," the UN said.

As more than 500,000 livestock have reportedly perished in the floods, the people of Pakistan, who are reeling from higher diesel and fertiliser prices, are likely to face the shortage of milk supply.

Indus river in Pakistan is expected to swell and cause floods at Kalabagh and Chashma regions. The Pakistan meteorological body warned that the region could witness severe floods over the weekend as the river could attain ‘high to very high flood levels’.

