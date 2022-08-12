How China Blocks India’s Bid to Fight Global Terror by Helping Terrorists | A Timeline

China this week thwarted a joint bid launched by India and the United States to place Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as a UN Security Council (UNSC) designated terrorist.

Abdul Rauf Azhar who is also known as Rauf Asghar and Abdul Rauf Asghar is accused of carrying out several terror attacks on India. He is the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

Here is a timeline of how China disrupts the global efforts against terrorism:

2009: After the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, India moved an independent terror designation proposal against Masood Azhar but China blocked the move.

After the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, India moved an independent terror designation proposal against Masood Azhar but China blocked the move. 2016: After seven years, India proposes listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and is supported by the US, the UK and France. China blocks the move again.

After seven years, India proposes listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and is supported by the US, the UK and France. China blocks the move again. 2017: The trio moves a third proposal only to be blocked by China again.

The trio moves a third proposal only to be blocked by China again. 2019: After the attacks on the CRPF personnel in J-K’s Pulwama, India calls 25 envoys of the different countries to highlight the role Islamabad plays in funding, promoting and strengthening global terrorism. India moves the fourth proposal demanding Masood Azhar’s listing. China lifts technical hold.

After the attacks on the CRPF personnel in J-K’s Pulwama, India calls 25 envoys of the different countries to highlight the role Islamabad plays in funding, promoting and strengthening global terrorism. India moves the fourth proposal demanding Masood Azhar’s listing. China lifts technical hold. June 2022: China blocked a proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a ‘Global Terrorist’

China blocked a proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a ‘Global Terrorist’ August 2022: China blocks India-US joint proposal to list Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as UNSC designated terrorist.

Advertisement

Abdul Rauf Azhar was one of the masterminds behind the IC-814 hijacking in 1999. He also was responsible for planning the 2001 attacks on the Parliament. Under him, terrorists carried out attacks on security forces between 2014 to 2019, including terror strikes on Pathankot Air Base and Kathua, Nagrota and Sanjwan army camps.

He is also named in the charge sheet of the 2019 Pulwama Bomb Blasts where 42 CRPF personnel died along with his brother Masood Azhar.

However, this is the second time in the past few months that China has blocked India’s bid to designate these terrorists as global terrorists.

China, previously, has hurt global efforts to tackle terrorism and the effects it has on stability of the southeast Asian region.

It is also in talks with Taliban leaders to further its business interests like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) despite knowing the disregard the terrorist group now ruling Afghanistan has for women’s right and human rights.

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that the sanctions committee has been prevented from playing its role due to political considerations. China’s actions expose its double speak and double standards when it comes to the international community’s shared battle against terrorism," a person familiar with the developments told News18.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here