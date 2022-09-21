How Pak's Anti-Hindu Groups Gathered 3,000 Muslim Protesters at Durga Bhawan in UK’s Smethwick | Exclusive

The violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple in the UK’s Smethwick in Birmingham region, which led to fears of the recent Leicester-like violence, was the work of Pakistani anti-Hindu groups, who were fuelled by officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — premier intelligence agency of Pakistan — in Pakistan Embassy in London, sources told CNN-News18.

While bottles were thrown towards the temple premises, demonstrators also hurled threats and abuses towards the temple officials. The members of the unruly mob also burst crackers and threw them inside the temple. Police pulled back one violent demonstrator who tried to scale the temple fence.

They were objecting to the planned visit by Sadhvi Ritambhara, the founder of Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalyagram, alleging she was anti-Muslim and had a role in the Babri Masjid demolition, said sources. The protesters refused to budge even after being told that it was cancelled long before they gathered, said reports.

They said that they would not allow visits by Hindu leaders anywhere in the UK and threatened that copycat protests will be carried out in front of other temples in the UK.

3,000 MUSLIMS GHERAOED PREMISES; NOT SADHVI’s FIRST VISIT

According to sources, Sadhvi Ritambhara’s London tour was to start from Wednesday and anti-Hindu elements from Pakistan were against it.

The Pakistani groups got support from a “Congress-supported group in London", said sources. One leader, by the name of Upasak, gave all inside details to them, including posters of her visit, said sources.

In the meantime, around 3,000 Muslims surrounded the mandir, said sources. According to onlookers, chants of Allahu-Akbar were heard, said reports. They forced the Durga Bhawan Management to cancel her visit.

Interestingly, the Sadhvi is a frequent visitor to London and this was not her first planned visit, said sources.

“We see this as anti-India, anti-Hindu and anti-Modi agenda of Pakistan in the UK. We will give memorandum to the UK authorities very soon about the anti-Hindu sentiments in the UK," said an official, requesting anonymity.

WHAT HAPPENED IN LEICESTER?

A clash erupted in East Leicester on Sunday as a group of young men began unplanned protests, according to the Leicestershire Police.

News18 had reported how the communal clashes began on August 28 when a Muslim restaurant in Leicester disrespected the Indian flag before the final result of the first Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. This created tension between groups from India and Pakistan.

India won the match and the Indian side celebrated with flags and crackers with permission from the local administration. The local Imam, however, said they were creating trouble, said sources.

On September 4, Pakistan won the match and the Pakistani side created a ruckus by bringing almost 10,000 youth from Birmingham, said sources.

According to sources, among the many incidents of violence, a Hindu home celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi was attacked. An attempt to knife a young Hindu male was recorded and his aunt was punched in the nose when she came to save him.

The group assembled in a stadium and gave a call that Islam is in danger, said sources. Some youths also desecrated a local Hanuman temple, said sources.

The attacks continued into the third day, when scores of Muslim youth went on a rampage, vandalizing homes of at least 50 residents and several cars, said sources. The homes, identified with the help of religious symbols, were targeted, said sources.

In another incident, a man used foul language at a group of 16-year-old Hindu girls doing Garba (a dance done performed during Navratri), said sources.

