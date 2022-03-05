'How to Live During Wartime?': Ukrainian Prez's Wife Launches Telegram Channel to Provide Verified Info to Residents

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis enters its 10th day, Ukraine’s First Lady, wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelenska has launched a Telegram channel to provide verified information on communication and traffic movement, how to help war efforts, and how to evacuate and get psychological support, among others.

“How to act and live during wartime? These days, we all have many questions. I would like to help as much as I can. So I am starting a special Telegram channel with verified answers," Olena said at the launch of the communication channel.

Taking to Instagram, Olena in a video message said that the first Ladies across the world are asking her how they can help Ukraine. “My answer is - tell the truth to the world! Speak up! What is happening in Ukraine is not a ‘special military operation’, as Putin says, but a full-scale war, where the aggressor is the Russian Federation," she is quoted saying in her video.

“Ukraine does not need to be rescued. But we need support from the world for our army and civilians. Not just in words," the First Lady further adds.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s family came to the spotlight last week when he said that their enemy had marked them as “target number 2" following him. The proclamation drew attention to the plight of his family, first lady Olena Zelenska, and the couple’s two young children, Aleksandra and Kirill.

“Today, I will not panic or (shed) tears. I will be calm and confident. My kids are watching me. I will stand by them, by the side of my husband and together with you," Zelenska posted a week ago, as Russia attacked Ukraine.

Olena, who is a scriptwriter by profession has been leading the fight against Russia along with her husband. Olena and Zelensky first met each other in college and got married in 2003 long before Zelensky entered the world of politics. Ever since the augment of the war, Olena has remained highly active on social media, sending out her video messages on Instagram and verifying government information on Telegram.

